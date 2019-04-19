A 16-year-old was fatally shot Friday afternoon inside a rowhouse in the Park View neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Princeton Place NW, two blocks east of Georgia Avenue. The neighborhood is north of Columbia Heights.

Police said the victim died shortly after arriving at a hospital. His identity was not immediately made public.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said an officer riding a bicycle was flagged down by a person who had heard gunshots inside the home. He said police found the teenager suffering from multiple wounds. Police had a scant description of a man wearing a black mask and a black jacket.

Authorities had few details. “At this point, we really don’t know what happened,” Newsham said Friday evening.

The chief said it appeared the young victim lived at the residence, and that there were a few other people inside at the time.



A 16-year-old was fatally shot Friday inside a rowhouse in the Park View neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

