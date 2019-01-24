A teenager was shot and is in critical condition after an incident at a home in Hyattsville, Md., according to officials.

Prince George’s County Police said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 6700 block of Dorman Street near US 50. When officers arrived, they found the teenager had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital and was in critical condition, according to police.

Officials said in a Twitter message that another teenager was in the home at the time of the shooting and is “currently being questioned by investigators.”