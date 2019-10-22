One of the passengers of the Infinity, 17-year-old Jerome Clark Jr. of Northeast, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Another passenger of the Infinity was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and the vehicle’s driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The driver and passenger of the Toyota 4-Runner also suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 202-727-9099.
