A teenager was struck by a car and killed in Fairfax County Saturday night in a hit and run incident, the county police said.

Police said he was hit on South Lakes Drive near Springwood Drive and Castle Rock Square , in the Reston area.

the victim was not named immediately, but police said he was 16-years old.

He was apparently struck by a sedan, police said. They said they thought the vehicle incurred “heavy front end damage.”

The area involved is west of Soapstone Road.