An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Washington early Saturday morning, D.C. police said. The victim has been identified by police as Deandre Marshman, who lived in Northeast.

Police said gunshots were reported at about 1:13 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Road NE and R Street NE, just off North Capitol Street. As police searched the area, they learned a shooting victim had arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.

Efforts to save Marshman’s life failed, police said.