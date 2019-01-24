A 16-year-old man was shot in the leg after a fight with another person in the bus bay area of the Southern Avenue Metro stop, near the District and Prince George’s County line.

The incident happened just before midnight Thursday, according to Ron Holzer, a spokesman for Metro.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A surveillance video in the area showed that the victim was shot after getting into a “physical altercation with the suspect,” according to Holzer.

It was not immediately known if the victim and suspect had been on a Metrobus before the incident.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities are trying to identify and find the suspect, Holzer said.