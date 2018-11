A teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, police said.

D.C. police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said the shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dubois Place SE, a residential street not far from the Anacostia River.

A teenage boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, she said, and police do not have any information about a suspect.