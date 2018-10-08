A teenager was shot Monday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Stanton Road, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

The teenager was described as conscious and breathing immediately after the attack. However, details of his condition could not be immediately learned.

The site of the shooting is on a largely residential street that includes new housing, some of it in the rowhouse style. It is near an elementary school, a health care center and a recreation center.