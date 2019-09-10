A 16-year-old is in a critical condition after he was shot several times in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

He was shot just after midnight Tuesday in the 3000 block of 24th Place SE near Suitland Parkway in the Garfield Heights neighborhood.

D.C. police said that officers were patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots and found a teenager suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.”

He is in a “critical but stable condition,” according to a police report.

No arrests have been made, police said.

