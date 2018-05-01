A teenage boy was stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon near the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The attack occurred about 4:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Second Street NE, near a hotel entrance and several restaurants.

Police had few details of the incident. The victim was taken to a hospital.

NoMa, short for North of Massachusetts Avenue, is one of the District’s newest business and residential districts, and has a number of upscale shops and a grocery store.