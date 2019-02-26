A teenager was struck by a MARC commuter train Monday night in Prince George’s County, one day after someone was killed in the county by another MARC train on a different route.

In Monday night’s incident, the pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck in the 8400 block of Holly Street in the Laurel area, said county fire department spokesman Mark E. Brady.

The victim was described as a teenage male. Brady said he was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

In a Twitter message, MARC said the train involved was No. 859, operating on the Camden Line, and headed toward the District.

It was not clear whether the teenager was on the tracks or immediately adjacent.

On Sunday night, another pedestrian was struck by another MARC train, this one on the Penn Line, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in the Bowie area around 8:30 p.m. near the 13900 block of Jericho Park Road.

MARC said the train involved was No. 694, a 7:30 p.m. departure from Union Station in Washington.

No information about Sunday night’s victim was available as of late Monday.

Both the Penn Line, which was involved in Sunday’s fatality, and the Camden Line, which was involved in Monday night’s incident, use Union Station in Washington.

However, they travel between Washington and Baltimore on different sets of tracks and use different terminals in Baltimore.

