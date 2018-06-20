Police say teenager found slain in Montgomery County earlier this month wore a sweater of this kind. (Montgomery County police photo)

Human remains found in a park in Montgomery County earlier this month were those of a homicide victim, who appeared to be a teenager, and may have been dead for more than a year, the county police said Tuseday.

Police said the remains were found early this month in a shallow grave in Seneca Creek State Park in the Germantown area.

The death was ruled a homicide by the office of the chief medical examiner, the police said. However they gave no cause of death and said they have not been able to identify the victim.

He was described by police Tuesday as a 15- to 17-year-old. They said they thought he may be of Hispanic descent and may have lived in the Hyattsville area.

Police said they thought he may hve been dead since February or March of last year.

Police provided photos of his clothing and of a rosary found with him to enlist the aid of the public in making an identification.



Montgomery County police said a turquoise rosary was among effects found with remains of a teenage homicide victim found in a park this month but not yet identified.

They gave this listing of items found with the victim:

A turquoise rosary

A blue, medium sized Old Navy heavy jacket with zipper. The detachable hood is attached with snaps.

A blue, Nautica brand striped sweater with zipper at the neck. The sweater is boys size extra-large (14-16).



The unidentified teenager found slain in a Montgomery County park this month was wearing a jacket such as this, the county police said.

Adam Levine “The Dean” slim-fit denim jeans, waist size 30, length size 32.

Black knit gloves.

Black, size 10 USPA sneakers.

Black socks.

Black, Guess belt, size 32 with a silver rectangular buckle.

White and blue striped Timberland Polo shirt.