Weed refused to give the boys a dollar, they had words back and forth, and the 16-year-old brother punched Weed in the back of the head, prosecutors said. The 15-year-old rushed forward and delivered the fatal blow, according to authorities, who said one boy spat on the unconscious Weed before walking away.

Weed died the next day at a Baltimore hospital that specializes in traumatic injuries. Both teens have been charged as juveniles with assault. Juvenile suspect names are not released.

Investigators are trying to determine whether others were involved and whether the circumstances would warrant seeking adult or more serious charges against the brothers, Frederick state’s attorney spokesman Will Cockey said Tuesday.

In a news conference Monday that was streamed online by WJLA, State’s Attorney Charlie Smith called the attack “unprovoked.” He also told reporters there was no evidence a hate crime had been committed or that either of the teenagers had been participating in the “knockout game,” which involves targeting unsuspecting passersby with sucker punches.

“This is all over a couple kids asking this man for a dollar, and there was something that broke bad after that,” Smith told reporters.

Under state law, prosecutors would have to obtain court approval to try the 15-year-old as an adult for manslaughter, Smith said. To do so would require a waiver hearing.

The teens have been held at the Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center, a juvenile detention center in Rockville, since their arrest late Friday. The older brother has been charged with second-degree assault; the younger one is facing first- and second-degree assault charges, along with reckless endangerment.

A circuit court judge declined to release them to their parents following a hearing Monday.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news