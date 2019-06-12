Two teenagers were stabbed in Ocean City on Sunday during a fight near the Boardwalk, and police said an arrest has been made.

Ocean City police said the fight occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning and involved “multiple people.” It was reported near the Boardwalk and Caroline Street, the police said.

The victims, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were both taken to hospitals after being seriously wounded, the police said. Both were in stable condition, according to the police.

They said a warrant was issued Monday for Harold Rafael Nunez-Dominguez, 19, of Harrisburg, Pa. He was charged with two counts of assault and was in custody in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition, the Ocean City police said.

Ocean City is one of the major coastal resorts in the Mid-Atlantic region and draws millions of visitors each year from the Washington area and other parts of the eastern United States.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news