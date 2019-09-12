Two teens stole scooters and used them in seven, separate thefts, according to D.C. Police. (Luz Lazo The Washington Post)

Two teenagers allegedly stole scooters and then a week later used them to ride to different areas in the District and rob or assault people in seven separate instances in about an hour, according to authorities.

The string of crimes started Sept. 2 when the teenagers allegedly stole a scooter that was chained to a gate near 6th and R streets NW not far from Logan Circle, according to D.C. police. Then almost a week later — on Sept. 10 — the teens launched an hour-long string of thefts and assaults, authorities said.

Earlier in the week, police had given descriptions that the alleged robbers were two black men.

On Wednesday, the two teens — a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy who both live in Northeast — were arrested. They face a range of charges from robbery and theft to simple assault and assault with intent to commit robbery. Their names were not released because they are minors.

The teens’ Tuesday crime spree started just before 6 p.m., according to police, when they rode up on a scooter next to a woman who was also on a scooter at 11th and R streets NW near Shaw Park. As the woman sat in traffic, one of the teens got off and pushed her off her scooter before taking it.

Then around 6:18 p.m. the teens allegedly assaulted a woman, pushed her to the ground and tried to take her purse before they fled along East Capitol Street near Fourth Street SE on Capitol Hill, police said.

Six minutes later, they hit again, police said, about a mile away. They came up on two scooters behind a woman who was also riding a scooter along Tingey Street near the Nationals baseball stadium. As they pulled up beside her, one of the teens “reached out and shoved” the woman in her arm, according to police, causing her to fall off the scooter. The teens fled.

Around 6:30 p.m., the teens were involved in another incident along New Jersey Avenue near K Street NW near Gonzaga College High School, police said. They came up on scooters beside a woman who was standing on the sidewalk and tried to grab her purse. But she held on and was dragged along the sidewalk. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a police report.

Ten minutes later, the teens drove scooters up on a sidewalk behind a woman along Fourth and T streets NE near Metro’s Brentwood rail yard and snatched her handbag off her shoulder before they fled, police said.

Then six minutes later — around 6:46 p.m. — the teens allegedly hit again. They rode up on scooters behind a woman as she walked along Rhode Island Avenue NE near the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro stop and stole her backpack, police said. The victim fell to the ground and was dragged about two feet, police said in a report. She suffered minor injuries to her shoulder and stomach but declined medical treatment.

Two minutes later on Rhode Island Avenue NE, the teens came up on scooters to a woman, grabbed her arm, knocked her to the ground and “took the victim’s property” near 12th Street NE in the Edgewood neighborhood, police said.

