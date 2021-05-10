The 71 degrees was last seen and felt in Washington on Monday at 1:51 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
That made for some musing: If it is 70 degrees while few are awake to enjoy it, was it ever 70 at all?
So in a strict sense, Monday was a 70-degree day, to be cherished by almost all. But practically, in terms of the way we went about our daily routines, it was not truly a 70-degree day.
Even the morning 71, not unpleasant by most standards, was cool — four degrees below the average for May 10 in D.C.
It was symbolic of a month that has been more than a degree below the May average here.
After registering 71, just before 2 a.m., the mercury slid quickly.
The morning low temperature was 53, measured last at 9 a.m., plunging 18 degrees from high to low in seven hours.
Only in the afternoon did Washington again enjoy sustained 60-degree temperatures.
Many might have wished more warmth on what was the 130th day of the year. If not now, many might have wondered, when?
Yet Tuesday offered many atmospheric attractions.
The few clouds glimpsed in early afternoon seemed fresh and white, as if newly created, expressly to take their places in the bright blue sky and sail before the strong breeze.
It was a dry day. Humidity seemed low. Humidity is a matter to be deplored in Washington in summer, but on Monday seemed not a matter to be considered.
High above, the afternoon sun reminded us that whatever the thermometer said and whenever it said it, we were in a brightening, warming time. For the first time this spring, the sun rose as early as 6 a.m.