Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds at the scene, and they were transported to a hospital, police said. Nelson died of her injuries July 22, police said.
Police said one other victim remains in the hospital “with critical injuries” and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
An argument at a party took place before the shooting, police said.
Simmons is in jail without bond.
