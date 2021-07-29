A Hyattsville man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County police said.

Justice Simmons, 21, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Rachael Nelson, 20, of Washington on July 11, police said Thursday.

According to an initial investigation, police said officers responded to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. at the 2800 block of Bellbrook Drive.

Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds at the scene, and they were transported to a hospital, police said. Nelson died of her injuries July 22, police said.

Police said one other victim remains in the hospital “with critical injuries” and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

An argument at a party took place before the shooting, police said.

Simmons is in jail without bond.