By Lauren LumpkinJune 5, 2021 at 3:29 p.m. UTCPrince George's County police are investigating an early morning shooting in Temple Hills, according to a tweet from the department.Officers responded at 2:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Beech Place. Authorities said they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.