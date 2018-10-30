After crashing a stolen pickup truck into 10 vehicles in a Virginia county, a man climbed a pipe Monday morning, reached a roof and hid in an air conditioning unit, authorities said.

The Stafford County sheriff’s office said deputies took the man into a man into custody around 10 a.m. in the area of the Stafford Marketplace. They said he was being held in jail.

As the sheriff’s office told it, the incident involved a pickup truck that was “hauling a trailer holding another pickup truck.”

The pickup crashed into 10 vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

People were in four of the 10 vehicles that were struck, the sheriff’s office said.

After the smash-ups, the sheriff’s office said, a man ran off and climbed a metal pipe to the roof of a restaurant in the shopping center area. The Stafford Marketplace is just west of Interstate 95, about 50 miles southwest of Washington.

Deputies searched an air conditioning unit on the restaurant roof and took a man into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said James Edward Baumann Jr., 37, was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.

They said an investigation is continuing.

The sheriff’s office said it later received information indicating that both pickup trucks involved in the incident had been stolen.

Four people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.