A Metro bus and a van collided Friday morning in Southeast Washington, leaving nine people injured, according to officials.

At least three people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries. The others had minor injuries, according to Doug Buchanan, a spokesman with D.C. Fire. All involved were taken to hospitals.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue SE near Suitland Parkway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Dan Stessel, a spokesman for Metro, said an initial investigation found that the bus was headed eastbound on Alabama Avenue SE when a van headed in the opposite direction turned in front of the bus and they collided.