A 24-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 10:35 p.m. in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW, on the border of the Brightwood Park and 16th Street Heights neighborhoods.

The victim was identified as Terrence William Jones, who lived about two blocks from where the shooting occurred. His mother, reached Thursday, said she did not want to comment.

Police said they found Jones after responding to the area for reported gunshots. Jones died at a hospital.

Police said they also found a woman who had been struck by a bullet while inside a vehicle. She was treated for injuries authorities described as not life-threatening.

Authorities also have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday in the 4500 block of Dix Street NE. Police said Demetrius Benson, 24, of Southeast Washington, died at a hospital.

There have been 168 homicides recorded in the District this year, up 17 percentfrom this time in 2019. There were 166 homicides in all of 2019.