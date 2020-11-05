Police said they found Jones after responding to the area for reported gunshots. Jones died at a hospital.
Police said they also found a woman who had been struck by a bullet while inside a vehicle. She was treated for injuries authorities described as not life-threatening.
Authorities also have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday in the 4500 block of Dix Street NE. Police said Demetrius Benson, 24, of Southeast Washington, died at a hospital.
There have been 168 homicides recorded in the District this year, up 17 percentfrom this time in 2019. There were 166 homicides in all of 2019.