On Thursday, Racine said GenOn, headquartered in Texas, must pay $2.4 million in civil penalties to the District as well as $50,000 to improve drinking water quality and $50,000 to support environmental enforcement training for D.C. employees.
From 2010 to 2012, Racine said, the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment documented unauthorized discharges of oil and other pollutants from the site into the Potomac, but GenOn ignored the agency’s calls to stop polluting.
GenOn did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The settlement agreement said the company denied the allegations.
“The District has strong environmental laws to protect our waterways, precious natural resources, and the health and well-being of our residents,” Racine said in a statement. “Polluters are on notice: the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Energy and Environment will investigate and hold law breakers accountable for endangering the District’s air, land, and water.”