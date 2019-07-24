A folded American flag was found last week by a driver along Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Police are trying to find its rightful owner. (Prince George's County Police Department)

Tom Jarrett spotted a folded American flag lying in the middle of Central Avenue last week as he drove along the busy road in Prince George’s County.

He stopped his vehicle, got out, crossed the road and scooped up the flag. He wiped off the shattered glass and wooden case that surrounded it. There was nothing to help determine who the flag belonged to, so he took it to a police station in hopes that officers could figure out the rightful owner.

In a video posted to YouTube, the Prince George’s County Police Department showed Jarrett talking about finding the flag and some officers, who had served or had family members who served in the military, addressing the significance of the flag.

“My thought was someone who earned that flag needed to have that flag back,” Jarrett said.

Police officials said they are viewing the flag as stolen property and hope to find its rightful owner. Jarrett found the flag around 11 a.m. July 17, police said.

Cpl. Christopher Basabilbaso, a Marine veteran and member of the police department, said it “means a lot” that Jarrett took the time and effort to turn in the flag.

“Hopefully we can find the person who this does belong to,” Basabilbaso said.

Another officer — Cpl. Derreck Clagett, who is also a U.S. Navy veteran — also voiced admiration for Jarrett’s efforts.

Clagget said that the folded flag was “special” and that he has one for his brother, who died in the line of duty.

“I have one myself,” he said, choking up and pausing for a moment in the video. “I could not imagine if his flag ever went missing. I’d be beside myself trying to find it. That flag means a lot to someone.”

Anyone who knows who the flag belongs to is asked to call police at 301-772-4710 or email police_mrd@co.pg.md.us.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news