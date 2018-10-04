Surveillance photos of a man D.C. police say is suspected of attacking another man with a hammer during an argument in the Logan Circle area Thursday afternoon. (D.C. police)

The man stood at a trash can on 14th Street NW in the Logan Circle neighborhood Thursday as two people walked by. He spit on one of the walkers, D.C. police reported.

The quick chance encounter exploded into a frenzied argument, a foot chase into a fine-wine store and a brawl where one man wielded a hammer to hit another’s head, while the victim’s friend swung a wine bottle in his defense.

The attack ended with one man taken to a hospital with what police said were not life-threatening injuries after he was repeatedly struck with the hammer.

The incident began near the intersection of the 1500 block of 14th and Church streets after the two people crossed Church Street and crossed paths with the alleged spitter about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The victim responded to the spittle with words to the effect of “What the hell do you think you’re doing,” according to a D.C. police report.

The police report said the alleged spitter responded, “You want some of this?”

The man then chased the victim and fellow walker, who retreated into the Cork & Fork Wine Shop, the police report said. The man followed and produced a metal hammer, which he used to strike the victim in the head multiple times, according to police.

The victim managed to grab the man, and they tumbled to ground. Then the victim’s friend “grabbed a bottle of wine and struck [the man] twice with the bottle over his head, breaking the bottle on the second strike,” the report said.

The man fled the store and was last seen headed west on Church Street, police said.

Late Thursday, D.C. police released photos from nearby surveillance cameras with what police called a suspect in the assault. The photos depicted a black male wearing dark shorts and a blue short-sleeve shirt with buttons that he wore over a long-sleeve shirt that appeared to be light blue.