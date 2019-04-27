It’s said that banks are robbed because that’s where the money is, but many thieves seem to apply that principle to the insides of cars. So far this year, according to police figures, the District alone has recorded more than 3,300 thefts from cars.

It amounts to about 28 thefts each day. The suburbs are not immune. In Loudoun County, Va., the sheriff’s office said two men broke into 25 vehicles in the Ashburn area on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

In Prince George’s County, Md., police reported 29 such thefts on three days last week. Authorities in all jurisdictions advise locking cars and removing valuables.

