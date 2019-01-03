Tarreece Sampson, a 24-year-old fatally shot near his Alexandria apartment, with his girlfriend of almost seven years Kaitlin Moylan. (Katie Moylan)

Patrick Cuffey and Tarreece Sampson always called each other after Thursday night outings at a Fairfax County hookah bar to ensure each had gotten home safely, but in the early hours of May 20, 2016, the routine call would capture Sampson’s killing.

Cuffey testified Wednesday that one second the popular Fairfax County teacher’s aide and graduate student at George Mason was telling him he was in front of his apartment complex. The next chaos.

“Hey, are you good?” Cuffey told a Fairfax County courtroom he heard Sampson ask someone. Then, a single shot rang out. Cuffey said his friend told him he had been shot. That was followed by a gurgling sound, but not another word from Sampson.

Cuffey eventually hung up and called 911, but Sampson, 24, could not be saved. Police found him lying on the ground next to his car in the parking lot of the Cityside apartments in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. He was suffering from a gunshot would to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cuffey’s testimony was key evidence during the preliminary hearing for Charles Edward Benson, a D.C. resident charged with first-degree murder in Sampson’s killing. Benson was charged in October, but in an unusual move that was not explained in court, Fairfax County police never publicly announced his arrest.

Defense attorney Blake Woloson argued prosecutors had not tied Benson to the slaying, but Fairfax County General District Court Judge Michael H. Cantrell ruled after the hearing there was enough evidence against Benson to forward the case to a grand jury.

It appears Sampson may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Before Cuffey’s testimony, Benson’s brother-in-law, Trayvaughn Johnson, testified he had given Benson and another suspect a handgun on May 19, 2016. Johnson testified Benson told him they were going to do “moves,” slang for breaking into cars.

Johnson told the courtroom he later saw Benson and the other suspect during the early hours of May 20. Johnson testified Benson told him the other suspect shot a man. The other suspect was more explicit, forming his hand into the shape of a gun and saying “boom” as he described the shooting. The Post is not naming the suspect because he has not been charged in the case yet.

“He said a man tried to stop him from doing what he was doing, so he shot him,” Johnson testified the other suspect told him.

The testimony drew tears from Sampson’s relatives, who sat in the courtroom. They declined to comment after the hearing.

Fairfax County police detective Jeremy Hinson testified that several cars had been broken into in the parking lot of the Cityside apartments. A break in the case came in the weeks after the killing when a fingerprint lifted from the door handle of a car matched Benson’s thumbprint.

Benson, who has felony convictions in D.C., was on probation at the time of the killing. He was placed at the Cityside apartments by a GPS monitoring bracelet he was wearing, according to testimony.

Forensic tests also determined the handgun Johnson gave Benson was the weapon that was used to kill Sampson. D.C. police recovered it after Johnson discarded it while fleeing officers in a separate incident.

Hinson testified that Benson admitted in an interview he had been to the Cityside apartments on the night of the killing, but said he had gone there to buy PCP from a drug dealer, not break into cars.

Sampson was a teacher’s aide at Fort Hunt Elementary School in Fairfax County and was getting a master’s degree in special education, according to an obituary written by his family. Sampson was scheduled to be a special education teacher in the Fairfax County school system in the 2016-2017 school year. He also mentored students at a local community center.

“T.J.’s spirit will forever live on in the countless lives he touched,” the obituary read.

After Sampson’s death, students at Fort Hunt Elementary planted two trees in his honor. “The healing continues,” the school posted on Twitter along with photos of students surrounding the trees.