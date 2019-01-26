The killing of two Maryland high school students, who had been sitting in this Honda Civic, left the roadway littered with shell casings. (Montgomery County Circuit Court records)

The judge looked down at Edgar Garcia-Gaona, unsparing in his assessment.

“Nothing less,” he said, “than a stone-cold killer.”

For more than a year, Judge David Boynton has presided over the cases of four suspects accused in the ambush killings of two teenagers in Montgomery County, Md., on the night before their high school graduation.

“These two boys were massacred,” he said Thursday. “There was no chance to run, no chance to hide, no chance to defend themselves.”

With that, he sentenced Garcia-Gaona, 25, to two consecutive terms of life without the chance of parole, the penalty he’d earlier given to two others. The fourth and final defendant in the case is awaiting trial.

The group, prosecutors say, had lured Shadi Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, to a cul-de-sac in Montgomery Village on June 5, 2017, by using social media to feign interest in buying an extra ticket to the boys’ graduation ceremony. The four, according to trial evidence so far, drove to the teen’s idling Honda Civic, got out, and unloaded at least 30 gunshots, leaving the boys dead in the front seat with a ticket they’d hoped to sell for $20.



(Left to Right) Defendants Jose Canales-Yanez, Roger Garcia, Edgar Garcia-Gaona and Rony Alexander Galicia. Roger Garcia is awaiting trial. The three others each received prison sentences of life without parole. (Montgomery County Police/Montgomery County Police)

“It was like a 7-second movie,” Garcia-Gaona later told a friend, according to Assistant State’s Attorneys Jessica Hall and Marybeth Ayres.

For Garcia-Gaona, led away in handcuffs as he flashed a quick smile, the case followed a dozen years of violence in his life — as assailant and a victim.

Court records show that at 15, he helped stab a fellow gang member — who managed to survive the attack — 50 times. Shortly after his release from prison, Garcia-Gaona was shot seven times, once in the face, during an altercation in Baltimore. Two years after that, he took four rounds during a midday shootout in Montgomery Village.

None of it seemed to slow him down.



Shadi Najjar, left, and Artem Ziberov were 17 and 18, receptively, when they were killed in 2017 in Montgomery County, Md. (Family photo)

“The only conclusion I can draw,” Boynton said in court Thursday “is that Mr. Garcia-Gaona really shows no value for life whatsoever.”

That was not always the impression Garcia-Gaona made in court.

He could appear calm and engaging. Eleven days before the graduation eve shootings, he came to court for a minor probation issue bearing his 4-month-old daughter in a portable carrier.

“It looks like she’s pretty well-behaved,” the judge noted.

“Yes,” Garcia-Gaona said with a chuckle, “right now.”

Born in Maryland, Garcia-Gaona grew up in the Germantown portion of Montgomery County.

His personal history, woven into his many court records, show he notched A’s and B’s in elementary school with talk of becoming a lawyer. By 13, though, he was using drugs and had fallen in with the Vampire Bloods. When he learned two years later that a fellow member was considering switching allegiance to another gang, Garcia-Gaona plotted with others to punish him — with the 50 stab wounds.

After six hours of surgery, the 17-year-old victim survived. Garcia-Gaona was charged as an adult and convicted of attempted second-degree murder, court files show.

“I feel like I became sort of like an animal when I did that,” Garcia-Gaona told Judge Terrence McGann. “I would be less of a man if I came here and lied to you and told you it wasn’t my fault.”

Bound by a plea agreement between Garcia-Gaona’s attorney and prosecutors, McGann sentenced the youth to the maximum available of eight years in state prison.

Garcia-Gaona’s time there was peppered with fights with older inmates, according to court records. He was paroled in 2015. It was a month later, according to court records, he was hit by seven shots in Baltimore — an altercation he was always a little vague in trying to explain.

“A drug deal gone bad?” he was later asked by detectives, according to court records.

“More like money deal gone bad,” he said.

The drug deal gone bad came on a February afternoon in 2017.

Garcia-Gaona drove into a townhouse community in Montgomery Village, armed with a semiautomatic handgun for protection and 3½ ounces of pot for sale. He worked occasional construction and paintings jobs, and sold marijuana, court records show.

A car suddenly boxed him in, two men rushed inside Garcia-Gaona’s car, and tried to steal the marijuana, according to court files.

At least four people opened fire, including Garcia-Gaona, court files show. He was struck four times — in the toe, groin area, and twice in the leg — commandeered one of his attackers’ cars, and eventually got to a hospital. He spoke from his bed there to detectives, telling them about his nickname — E-money — his marijuana dealing, and how the ambush went down.

“It was a setup, yo,’” he said, according to court records. “It was two guys. The next thing I know it was 10 of them.”

His recollections helped secure convictions against four ambush suspects who authorities concluded — given the bullets sent flying in a neighborhood that afternoon — had created the real danger.

Four months after that ambush, Garcia-Gaona was helping plan another — that became the case with the high school graduation ticket sellers.

Trial testimony showed a close friend of Garcia-Gaona, Jose Canales-Yanez, believed that six months earlier, Shadi Najjar, had stolen pot from the wife of Canales-Yanez during a botched drug buy.

Via Snapchat, Garcia-Gaona, Canales-Yanez and the two others, court records assert, learned Najjar was trying to sell the extra graduation ticket. Prosecutors say they arranged to meet at the cul-de-sac.

In court Thursday, Boynton pointed to evidence the revenge crew didn’t know that Najjar’s friend, Ziberov, was with him until they pulled up. Ziberov was shot 10 times to make sure there was no witness, Boynton said.

Neighbors who heard shots called 911. Police officers found the slain friends still in their seat belts. Ziberov’s body lurched left, and Najjar’s body, in the driver’s seat, lurched right. Their heads leaned against one another.

Garcia-Gaona did not speak at his sentencing hearing, which is not uncommon for defendants who intend to appeal a conviction in hopes of getting a new trial.

His attorney, David Booth, said he had advised Garcia-Gaona not to speak — because of the appeal, and because the hearing was not the time to restate the position they had taken at trial: that Garcia-Gaona knew about the planned killings before and after they happened, but did not take part in them. “Our case is what we put forth at trial,” Booth said. “We thought the victims’ families had been through enough.”

Shadi was the only child of Adi and Cristina Berner Najjar. The last time either saw him, he told his mother he was going to sell a graduation ticket, kissed her and gave her a hug.

Adi Najjar spoke directly to Garcia-Gaona in court Thursday. “For you it’s a game, a 7-second movie,” he said, his voice rising with anger. “For us it’s a tragedy, a disaster.”

Artem was the only child of Julia Tewelow, who raised him as a single mother in Moscow and Germany. They immigrated to the United States in November 2009, when Artem was 10, knew very little English and was taken to a school bus stop in Germantown for his first day headed to his new school.

“I had never seen him before. I figured that was the new kid,” recalled Declan Conditt, who spoke about Artem at the sentencing hearing. “I told him to follow me and that we were in the same class.”

Artem followed him.

The pair formed a quick friendship. “When we came back from one summer camp,” Conditt told the judge, his voice quaking, “we asked our parents if we could have a sleepover.

“I have lost my friend, who I called a brother,” he told the judge. “We can never make any more jokes. There’s no more hangouts. There’s no more silly moments we would have.”

Artem’s mother and stepfather sat behind Conditt. After the hearing, Tewelow recalled being at that bus stop, standing a few steps back from her son, when Conditt approached him.

“It was so kind,” she said. “There are bright moments, when I smile in my heart.”