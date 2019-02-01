An investigator walks out of the fire-damaged home in northwest Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2015. Daron Wint was convicted in the killings of married couple Sav­­vas Savopoulos, 46, and Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and the family’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Savvas Savopoulos and Amy Savopoulos at the Starlight Children’s Foundation MidAtlantic’s Wine Dinner in 2008. (Photo by Tony Powell/Washington Life Magazine) Veralicia Figueroa

The man who held three members of a Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper hostage before brutally killing them was sentenced Friday to life in prison in what a prosecutor called “the most heinous crime anyone has ever committed in this city.”

Daron Wint was convicted of killing Sav­­vas Savopoulos, 46, his wife, Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and the family’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa. The victims were beaten with baseball bats, stabbed repeatedly and then set on fire.

The gruesome quadruple murder nearly four years, occurring in a stately home less than a mile from the vice president’s mansion, gripped the nation’s capital.

“The conduct was heinous, atrocious and cruel,” Judge Juliet McKenna said Friday. “Holding them hostage in their home for 24 hours. The conduct is incomprehensible.

Federal prosecutors at trial portrayed Wint, 37, as a man driven by greed and vengeance, Wint had worked as a welder for a Savopoulos family business, American Iron Works in Maryland, but lost his job.

During a six-week trial, prosecutors said Wint held the Savopoulos family and Figueroa hostage for a $40,000 cash ransom as part of a desperate attempt to secure money. They said Wint’s own family had kicked him out of their home in Lanham, Md.



Family photograph of Philip Savopoulos presented during the Daron Wint murder trial in Washington, DC. (U. S. Attorney’s Office)

Wint’s public defenders maintained that their client was innocent. The attorneys argued his brother and his half brother were the killers and that Wint had been set up to take the blame. Wint was the only person charged.

Prosecutors said Wint broke into the Savopoulos home one late morning in May 2015, at first confronting Figueroa and Philip, who was home sick from school. They said Wint then forced Amy Savopoulos to call her husband and ask him to return home from work. Wint held them all overnight.

Savvas Savopoulos, prosecutors said, arranged to have $40,000 delivered to the home the next morning in the hope that the intruder would leave them unharmed. Firefighters who responded to a blaze at the home found the four victims’ bodies.

Prosecutors said Wint’s DNA was found on a discarded slice of Domino’s pizza that had been delivered to the house the night the victims were held inside. Authorities said they also found his DNA on a knife in the basement and a hair matching Wint’s on a bed in the bedroom where the adult bodies were found.



Daron Dylon Wint

Several of Wint’s friends and family testified that they saw Wint with large sums of money, all $100 bills, in the days after the killings. They testified Wint told them he obtained the money from winning the lottery and selling his minivan.

In a surprise move during the trial, Wint took the stand andtold the jury that his half brother, Darrell, had duped him into going to the house in anticipation of a drywalling and paint job. After they arrived, Wint testified, Darrell told him he planned to burglarize the house.

Wint testified that while he was at the house, he ate a slice of pizza but left when his brother mentioned the burglary plan. He said he never saw or heard the victims and had no idea anyone else was in the house at the time.

Wint, who was born in Guyana, moved to the United States with his family in 2000 and was living with his family until the time of the killings.

Wint’s public defenders Judith Pipe and Jeffrey Stein told jurors they should be skeptical of the government’s case, arguing that there was no way Wint, acting alone, could have broken into the house, restrained three adults, cut the home’s security system, beat and stabbed his victims and then set the house on fire.

Prosecutors insisted Wint acted alone. But to address any concerns any jurors might have had, they said during closing arguments that he was guilty even if others were involved.

The jury of six men and six women found Wint guilty of 20 charges including counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and arson.

Savvas Savopoulos, president and chief executive of American Iron Works, had an interest in martial arts and had been working to open a center in Virginia. Amy Savopoulos was a devoted mother who had an interest in the prevention and treatment of childhood concussions, friends said.

Philip was a student at St. Albans School, a private boys school in the District. At trial, his grandfather testified about the boy’s love of Harry Potter, trains and Washington sports teams. The couple’s daughters, Abigail and Katerina, now in college, were away at boarding schools during the attack.

Figueroa, a wife, mother and grandmother, had moved to the Washington area from El Salvador and hoped to return to her native country, according to her family. Her DNA, found on the handle of one of the baseball bats used as a weapon, showed she tried to fight off Wint, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story.

