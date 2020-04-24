In earlier incidents, criminals seemed inclined to prevent recognition by leaning more often toward scarves, kerchiefs or ski masks.
In Friday’s incident, the robber approached a woman about 1:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE just after she had taken cash from an ATM.
Showing a long knife, according to police, he reached into her jacket, took $120 and ran off in dark clothing and the mask.
Surveillance footage in an April 14 shooting at 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gallaudet Street NE shows one “person of interest” in a white protective mask.
In addition, a “person of interest” in an April 7 store robbery in the 1100 block of U Street NW is shown in a video in a white protective mask.
Police video also shows a “person of interest” March 30 in a robbery in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW. He wears not only a mask, but what appear to be disposable surgical gloves.