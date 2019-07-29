The D.C. firefighter/paramedic hopped from his Medic 2 ambulance and got ready to wheel a patient into the George Washington University Hospital emergency room.

Suddenly, a man shoved him twice in the back, and the medic felt his wallet being lifted from his back pocket.

When he turned, the medic would later tell police, he saw a shirtless man in red boxer shorts sprinting away with his billfold in hand.

The paramedic chased him. He shouted to a passerby that he had been robbed. Another passerby joined the pursuit, and police officers were called to the scene.

The wild episode unfolded at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday outside the hospital in the 900 block of 23rd Street NW, according to a D.C. police report.

“Stop him. He took my wallet,” the paramedic yelled, according to a charging document filed at D.C. Superior Court.

The would-be-robber fell and dropped the wallet but got back on his feet and ran again, the court document states. One of the passersby picked up the billfold and handed it back to the paramedic.

The victim’s black wallet, with a Chase credit card and cash, was recovered, the police report said.

Arriving officers were given a description: “a shirtless black male, 6’1” to 6’2” wearing red boxer shorts underwear last seen going inside the hospital,” the charging document said.

In the affidavit, D.C. police officer Andy Shaheen said he and other officers searched inside and soon saw the suspect on a stretcher in an emergency room treatment area “being attended to by hospital staff.”

Investigators did not describe the nature of the alleged robber’s treatment or that of the arriving patient.

Police arrested Davis Lucas, 49, of Southeast Washington, a police spokesman said. Prosecutors charged him with robbery and he was jailed after a presentment hearing, according to court files.

A message left on his attorney’s voice mail Monday afternoon was not immediately returned.

The paramedic was not injured, fire officials said. He did not respond to a request made with the firefighters’ union for an interview.

“In this case, we had a firefighter/paramedic whose attention was entirely focused on delivering exceptional, caring and compassionate pre-hospital care when he was allegedly attacked and robbed,” fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan said in a statement.

“The D.C. Fire and EMS Department is grateful to the officers with the Metropolitan Police Department who made a quick arrest and recovered the member’s belongings,” Buchanan said.

Read more:

In a famous D.C. cemetery, a final place of dignity awaits the poor and unfamous

He worked years to become a firefighter and in a single night, the dream shattered.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news