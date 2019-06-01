In a news conference Saturday, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen identified the 12 people slain in a mass shooting in the city’s municipal building on Friday.

Hansen said 11 of the victims were city employees, and one was a contractor at the building trying to get a permit.

The victims were identified as:

Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, a right of way agent with Public Works for more than four years;

Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach, an engineer with Public Works for six years;

Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, a right of way agent with Public Works for 24 years;

Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach, a right of way agent with Public Works for nine years;

Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach, an engineer with Public Utilities for 10 years;

Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk, an engineer with Public Utilities for 28 years;

Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan, an engineer with Public Works for 11 months;

Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach, an account clerk with Public Utilites for more than 12 years;

Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach, an engineering tech resident with Public Utilities for more than four years;

Michelle “Missy” Langer of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant with Public Utilities for 12 years;

Robert “Bobby” Williams of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator with Public Utilities for 41 years;

Herbert “Bert” Snelling of Virginia Beach, a contractor who was filing a permit when the shooting occurred.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news