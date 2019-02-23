Property crimes have increased in the District this year, and much of the rise appears to stem from an upsurge in thefts from cars in an area that includes many of Washington’s well-to-do neighborhoods.

The most recent statistics available from D.C. police show that thefts from autos in the 2nd District have nearly doubled this year, compared with the same period last year. That figure stands at 405, up from 214.

The 2nd District includes the area west of Rock Creek, including the Connecticut Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue corridors in the city’s Northwest quadrant. It also includes a large part of downtown.

In the 1st District, which includes much of Capitol Hill, the increase in thefts from cars has also been steep, up from 166 during the same period last year to 231.

Citywide, thefts from cars increased, from 1,420 to 1,684.

The increase of 256 thefts from cars in the 1st and 2nd districts accounts for much of this year’s total increase citywide of 320 property crimes. Property crimes stand at 4,017, up from 3,697 compared with the same time last year.

Thefts from autos represent a major problem throughout the Washington area. Prince George’s County police reported 32 such thefts on Feb. 19 alone.

