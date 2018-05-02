A former Rockville High School teacher, who for the last several years has worked as athletic director at a local Jewish day school, has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl who was one of his students in the mid-1980s.

Michael John Riley, 63, of Walkersville, is charged with child abuse, molestation and other crimes related to a relationship with the teenager from 1984 to 1985.

Montgomery County Police said the sexual relationship happened while he was a teacher at the high school on Baltimore Road. Riley has served for the last several years as the athletic director and head of summer programs at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville.

Detectives with Montgomery County Police started an investigation in April of Riley’s relationship with the girl. It was unclear what led to the inquiry. The victim told investigators that on “multiple occasions, Riley engaged in sexual intercourse with her in the school during school hours.”

In a statement, officials with Montgomery County Public Schools said they had “been made aware” of Riley’s arrest.

Michael John Riley is charged in connection with having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at Rockville High School where he was a teacher in the 1980s. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

Riley had a long history with the county’s school system. He was hired in 1979 and had worked at Richard Montgomery High School and served as athletic director at Poolesville and Clarksburg high schools. He retired from the county’s school system in April 2010.

The county’s school system said it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation. In its statement, it said, “Given that the alleged incidents occurred several decades ago, no letter will be sent to current families.”

The Jewish school sent an email to parents Tuesday saying that when officials learned of the allegations in mid-April against Riley, they “quickly took action” and contacted police and child protective services. It is not clear how they learned of the allegations.

The Jewish school said it placed Riley on “leave shortly thereafter.”

The letter from Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, head of the school, said, “We have no reason to believe that [Riley] engaged in any inappropriate conduct” at the Jewish school.

Riley has worked at the Jewish school since 2010, officials said, and is director of athletics and summer programs.

In a statement, police said parents at the Jewish day school should “talk to their children about their interactions with him” and should call detectives “if they believe their child was victimized.”

Police said Riley turned himself in to authorities Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued. No bond information was available.

Detectives can be reached at 240-773-5400.

Dan Morse and Donna St. George contributed to this report.