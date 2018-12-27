D.C. police are investigating after burglars broke into the Anacostia Playhouse in Southeast Washington. (Courtesy of Nikki Peele)

The day after Christmas, Adele Robey showed up to work to find a scene that offered little Yuletide cheer: Her theater had been burglarized.

“They just violated us,” said Robey, executive director of Anacostia Playhouse in Southeast Washington. “There’s no other way to put it. It feels like an extreme violation of everything we are and stand for.”

The theater in the 2000 block of Shannon Place SE was broken into between Christmas Eve and 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. More than $1,700 worth of items were taken, the report indicated, including two computers and a tablet, as well as $500 in cash.

Robey, who had recently finished playing the title character in “Driving Miss Daisy,” was prepping the theater for a new production when she discovered the theft — an escalation of the recent vehicle break-ins the playhouse’s staff has endured. She took little comfort in the fact the thieves left the theater’s digital projectors and light board.

“We’re a community institution. We do everything we can,” she said. “I live four blocks away. Our mission is to provide arts at the lowest cost possible. We bring to this side of the river what we can and what this community deserves to have . . . and these guys don’t care.”



Nikki Peele, a volunteer at the playhouse and founder of Congress Heights on the Rise, a blog that focuses on happenings in the District’s Ward 8, said the burglary would further advance the idea that “only bad things happen” in Anacostia.

“I hate that someone who would decide to commit a crime like this on Christmas . . . would be allowed to harm our community even further by adding to that negative stereotype,” she said.

The Anacostia Playhouse opened in 2013 after a previous incarnation of the theater moved from H Street in Northeast Washington. Blocks from the waterfront, it sits amid a fast-changing neighborhood once known for violence that now hosts an arts center, an artist’s studio and a gallery.

Violent crime is down near the playhouse, according to D.C. police statistics, but property crimes, which include burglaries, thefts and stolen automobiles, are on the rise. Eighty-one property crimes occurred within 1,000 feet of the theater in the past year, up from 57 in the previous year.

Peele said she had received more than $5,000 within a day of creating a crowdfunding campaign for the theater, calling the effort the “Ward 8 story.”

“I think that’s dope,” she said. “If that’s not Christmas, I don’t know what is.”