A suspect, who went by "Edward," was part of a gold-sale scam, police say. (Montgomery County police)

The three men — brought together for a supposed $300,000 gold transaction — agreed to meet at a hotel in Gaithersburg, Md.

One buyer flew in from Brazil. His business partner, from Florida.

“If it’s too good to be true,” Detective Mike Adami said Wednesday, by way of explaining what happened at the hotel and why he’s now looking for a guy who called himself Edward, “it probably is.”

During the Aug. 20 meeting, Edward told two buyers the gold was at a nearby public storage facility. He took them there.

Inside one of the units, according to Adami, the men watched Edward open a box, pull out a cloth bag and display what appeared to be gold dust. He allowed them to take a small sample to be tested. He sealed the box.

And sure enough, according to Adami, the buyers tested the sample, and it came back as gold.



An image of the second suspect, captured during a video call, who went by “Mike.” (Montgomery County police)

The next day, the three met at the hotel again. The buyers handed over $300,000 in cash, according to Adami. They went to the storage unit. Edward handed over the rest of the dust. The buyers drove him back to the hotel, and the parties parted ways.

The men tested their purchase. This time, it showed as copper.

It was then that the victims reported the matter to Montgomery County police.

“I feel bad for them,” Adami said. “We’re working hard to solve this.”

The pair, along with at least two other investors, are out their money. And Edward — last name unknown, first name likely not Edward — is in the wind.

Detectives say they believe another man, who went by “Mike,” also was involved in the scam. And this gets back to how the whole thing started.

The victim from Brazil, according to Adami, learned about a possible gold purchase from an acquaintance, also living in Brazil. That acquaintance, in turn, put the victim in touch with another man, who put him in contact with Mike. The victim then spoke via video-call with Mike — who used a phone number with a Ghana country code — over the “WhatsApp” mobile messaging platform, according to detectives.

Subsequently, at the hotel in Maryland, two of the would-be buyers sat down with a man they believed to be Mike’s agent — the aforementioned Edward. At one point, both Edward and Mike tried to get the victims to wire funds to a Ghana bank account, before the parties settled on doing the deal in cash, according to detectives.

There are, at least, photos.

One of the victims gave detectives an image showing part of Mike’s head, saved during a WhatsApp video-call, according to Adami. The victims also took what appears to be a furtively snapped photo of Edward when they met with him. Detectives released the photos on Wednesday in hopes someone might recognize the men.