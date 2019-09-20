Darius Giles and his half brother Daryl Pearce sped down the highway in northwest Virginia at 130 miles an hour one night in late 2017, throwing Glock pistols out the windows.

After they were stopped by police with a row of spikes, Giles, the driver, spent six months behind bars; when he was released, he quickly went back to selling guns. The Glocks were only four of the 45 illegal firearms the pair admitted to trafficking from Virginia to the District and Maryland over the past two years.

Even from jail, Giles asked Pearce about “the list” — meaning Armslist, an online firearm marketplace — and prices for various guns.

Of the guns sold by Giles and Pearce, 17 have been recovered in criminal investigations; five were in the hands of felons, prosecutors said. One gun was used in an armed robbery, they said. And one of the buyers is now accused of murder in Prince George’s County.

The two 22-year-olds were sentenced Friday in Alexandria federal court: Giles to 33 months in prison and Pearce to 12. Both pleaded guilty earlier this year.

“You had to know people were willing to pay more for these guns because they couldn’t buy them themselves,” Judge Liam O’Grady told Giles. “They wound up in the hands of some very dangerous people.”



Darius Antonio Giles (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia)

Authorities in the District and Virginia have been trying to crack down on the flow of illegal guns across state lines by going after sellers like Giles and Pearce. More than one-third of illegal firearms in the District come from Virginia, according to statistics from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

To buy guns, Giles stole the identity of a Virginia man, Malik Yarborough, who was himself a felon and thus barred from having firearms.

But private gun sellers in Virginia are only barred from doing business with someone they have “reason to believe” is prohibited. To would-be sellers, Giles said he was a D.C. firefighter who only had a copy of his ID because he lost the original. It was up to the sellers how diligent to be. One searched online and saw Yarborough was a felon. Another cut off contact after Giles was unable to provide proof he was a firefighter, saying he left his badge at work and didn’t want to share his pay stubs. But one buyer was “comfortable” just being told Yarborough was a firefighter.

After the car chase, Giles became a felon. Ultimately, one buyer realized he was dealing with someone who couldn’t sell guns and alerted ATF, sparking a sting operation. When he was arrested in February, Giles gave his brother’s name.

In court Friday, public defender Kevin Wilson said Giles was just one of several people using the same fake name to sell guns, and not a ringleader. Giles got involved in selling guns at 19, he said, after seeing a gun ad online and the huge potential profits.



Two brothers illegally trafficked from Virginia to D.C. or Maryland in the past two years; one texted this photo of a Sig Sauer handgun to an associate in 2017. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia)

“He saw that as a way he could make money,” Wilson said.

In a letter to the court, Pearce said he “involved myself in some nonsense” because of his older brother — “he was my downfall.”

When he is released, he said, he plans to move his family to rural Maryland — “where I don’t have to worry about my girls going outside to play.”

