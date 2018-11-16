It was supposed to be a quiet shift for officers John Clayton and Trevor Krauss. The two Prince George’s County police officers working on the marine unit on June 20 had planned to clean the police boat stationed at the National Harbor and patrol the Potomac River.

But 10 minutes into the cleaning, the two officers heard an explosion. Both men saw a huge plume of smoke and flames rising from the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, one of the D.C. region’s major thoroughfares.

“We’ve got to go,” Clayton recalled telling Krauss before the two corporals jumped into a boat and sped toward the fire engulfing a section of the bridge.

It turns out that a tractor-trailer had crashed into construction vehicles parked along the bridge. The collision sparked a massive blaze and left three workers in a boom truck stranded in a bucket that extended under the bridge.

“We knew they were trapped,” Krauss said of the men waving their arms and screaming for help. “The boom was inoperable at that point, and even if it did work, it would be a bad idea to go back to where the source of the fire was coming from.”

Five months after rushing to the scene, Clayton and Krauss relayed the story of their rescue efforts at an awards ceremony Thursday. They were among dozens of Prince George’s police officers recognized for their work.

Both officers recalled the smell of fuel burning around them, the screams of the trapped men and the boom of explosions.

“It was just explosions galore,” Clayton said. “Everything started exploding and hopping and popping.”

Our Marine Unit was patrolling the Potomac when they heard a boom and saw an explosion on the nearby Wilson Bridge today. The officers rushed to help, positioning themselves to help rescue bridge workers who were lowered to safety. pic.twitter.com/GqGgJCwx6Z — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 20, 2018

As the officers got closer, they saw the men stuck 60 feet in the air inside a violently shaking bucket. The workers in the boom truck were doing repairs on the bridge when the tractor-trailer struck them, igniting a fire and sending clouds of thick, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

As explosions continued around them, the men inside the boom truck’s bucket became frantic. They wanted to jump out into the river, but the water was at low tide and no more than two feet deep.

“If you guys hit this water, somebody’s going to get killed!” Clayton remembered yelling to the men while urging them to stay calm.

The U.S. Coast Guard and fire departments from around the region — including Prince George’s, the District and Virginia — swarmed the area to shut down the bridge and extinguish the blaze. Firefighters on top of the bridge quickly began dropping ropes to the trapped men.

As the men were hooking themselves to the ropes to lower themselves down to the boat with Clayton and Krauss, the two officers felt themselves suddenly getting drenched. A mix of diesel fuel, water, oil and dirt showered down on them as firefighters hosed off the blaze above.

With mystery liquid burning their eyes, Clayton maneuvered the boat against river currents that were pushing the vessel away from the bridge. Krauss, trying not to fall off the boat slicked with fuel, caught the men swinging down the rope one by one.

“I’m grabbing on to them and we’re slipping and sliding all over the boat because it is full of diesel,” Krauss said.

“Trying to maneuver the boat and trying to stand still was impossible,” Clayton said. “You’re sliding back and forth. It was crazy.”

Eventually, each worker escaped the boom truck’s bucket, going down a rope to the boat with Clayton and Krauss before transferring to a D.C. fire boat that took them to the Virginia shoreline. Both officers ended the rescue covered in fuel.

“It takes a special kind of person to stand under a truck leaking diesel fuel that’s on fire and stay there because there’s people’s lives at stake — people they’ve never met and don’t know,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said. “I’m immensely proud to acknowledge that work.”