Clearly, the thief must have been hungry.

A surveillance video shows a man breaking into a Subway sandwich shop and making himself a bite to eat. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Aug. 2 at a Subway along G Street NW not far from the George Washington University campus.

D.C. police released the surveillance video just this week.

[Girl ‘no older than 8’ stole a package as someone instructed her, police said]

In the video, the thief is seen grabbing a bag of chips, then hopping over the counter and making a sandwich. It was an $8.49 chicken sandwich, according to a police report. He comes from behind the counter, places the sandwich on a table and opens the front door. Then he walks out after grabbing the sandwich.

