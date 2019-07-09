A thief broke into a convenience store in Stafford, Va., on Saturday. (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Dana Hedgpeth
Maybe the thief was feeling lucky.

Authorities said someone broke into a convenience store Saturday morning along Garrisonville Road in Stafford, Va., and stole 12,000 scratch-off tickets and 170 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident happened around 4:35 a.m., and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted when an alarm went off at the Fas Mart store. When authorities arrived, they found a shattered window and the store’s door open. Deputies and a K-9 unit searched the area but did not find the perpetrator.

The store’s owner conducted an inventory and told the sheriff’s office that the roughly 12,000 scratch-off lottery tickets were worth $120,000 to $360,000.

A surveillance camera captured an image of the thief, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-658-4400.

