The woman did not see whoever took her car in Northern Virginia and drove it away over the weekend, and no weapon was ever pointed. But, based on a police account, it appears possible that she was at least as terrified as if she had been physically confronted.

Prince William County police aid someone took the woman’s car in Woodbridge on Saturday and drove off with it while the woman’s toddler was asleep inside. .

Police said the woman told police she left her car unlocked, with the motor running about 2:25 p.m. Saturday while she quickly ran inside a business in the 13400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. She said she did not wish to disturb the 2-year-old.

After spending a brief time in the store, police said, the woman saw her Toyota SUV being driven away. The child was still inside, police said.

Officers began searching the area, and in a short time, they said they found the vehicle and the child.

The child was uninjured, the police said.

They said an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the SUV.

Whoever took it was gone by the time it was found, the police said.

Similar incidents are reported from time to time, both in the Washington area and around the country.

