In the most recent crime, about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, at least two suspects broke through two side windows of the T-Mobile store, near Ridge Road and Interstate 270, authorities said. Phones and other electronic items were stolen, Goodale said.

Just 25 hours earlier, someone pried open the back door of a business four miles away: the Sprint store on Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg. A number of iPhone models were stolen, said Officer Dan Lane, a spokesman for the Gaithersburg Police Department.

Lane said investigators “have reason to believe” the break-in is related to the burglary one night later at the T-Mobile in Germantown. Investigators were working Wednesday to obtain any surveillance videos showing the two break-ins.

Last week — at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 16 — several thieves broke through the glass front door of an AT&T store at on Columbia Pike in the eastern part of Montgomery County, about 15 miles from the other break-ins.

Surveillance video related to the AT&T burglary showed three suspects going into the store, and leaving two minutes later with stolen items, Goodale said.

Managers at each of the three stores on Wednesday declined to discuss the incidents.

