When she came outside Tuesday, she noticed something was awry. Some windows on the SUV were smashed.
And her disability parking placard and two doors from the driver’s side were gone. In addition, the inside panel of the rear hatch was taken.
NBC4 was among the first to report on the theft.
The woman — Barbara Byrd — told the TV station that she was headed to bowling when she noticed the problems with her vehicle.
She told the TV station, “When I went out there and I saw that, I just went into total shock.”
“I’m like, ‘Car doors? Really.’”
A D.C. Police spokeswoman said Friday that three other incidents in which door panels were stolen have been reported in the last year in the city. She said it is a bit of a “rare” crime.
Byrd said in the NBC 4 report, “I hope the police catch them and God gets them.”