A total of 16 airbags were stolen from parked cars over the weekend in one Prince George’s County municipality.

The bags were stolen during the early morning hours of Saturday, said Lt. Chris Purvis, a spokesman for the police department in the City of Hyattsville.

The police were taken from the 5600 block of Hamilton Manor Drive in Hyattsville.

It was not immediately clear how the cars were entered.

Thefts from automobiles have long been a major problem in the Washington area and surrounding jurisdictions.

Motorists are constantly urged by police to lock their cars, and remove valuables or keep them out of sight.

The police in Prince George’s have given particular emphasis to efforts at preventing the thefts.

In a twitter message posted Monday, the county police reported 37 thefts from autos over the weekend.

On Sunday, County police chief Hank Stawinski spoke to a church congregation on how to help revent thefts from autos. The city of Hyattsville, a jurisdiction within the county, has its own police department.

Published reports suggest that the cost of airbag replacement can be as much as $1,000. A black market for stolen airbags reportedly exists.

