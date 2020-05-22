According to police, it appears linked to people’s reliance on food deliveries and to the number of delivery vehicles left running.
On a police-community Internet message board, a police captain wrote Thursday that a recent “elevated level” of thefts of vehicles left running is “primarily related to the increase in delivery drivers that are picking up or dropping prepared food, groceries, or other ordered items.”
The official urged those receiving deliveries to “first ensure that the driver has secured” his vehicle. Many of the stolen cars are being used in further crimes, he said.
In the past month, larcenies in the city have fallen by 47 percent and burglaries by almost 25 percent compared with the same period last year, police figures show. However, car thefts have increased to 223 compared with 199.