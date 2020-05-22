Staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus has led to changes in daily life in the District, some of them perhaps unexpected, such as what D.C. police say is an increase in car thefts.

In the past 30 days, police figures show declines in burglary and larceny, and even in thefts from cars. But thefts of cars have jumped by 12 percent.

According to police, it appears linked to people’s reliance on food deliveries and to the number of delivery vehicles left running.

On a police-community Internet message board, a police captain wrote Thursday that a recent “elevated level” of thefts of vehicles left running is “primarily related to the increase in delivery drivers that are picking up or dropping prepared food, groceries, or other ordered items.”

The official urged those receiving deliveries to “first ensure that the driver has secured” his vehicle. Many of the stolen cars are being used in further crimes, he said.

In the past month, larcenies in the city have fallen by 47 percent and burglaries by almost 25 percent compared with the same period last year, police figures show. However, car thefts have increased to 223 compared with 199.