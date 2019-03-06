The best-laid plans, of course, can crumble in the face of the worst-timed mistakes. Consider the attempted-theft suspects in surveillance video released by Montgomery County Police.

Drive pickup truck through front window of convenience store?

Check.

Hoist the toppled ATM onto dolly?

Check.

Begin wheeling the ATM toward truck?

Check?

Account for small rug that will tangle dolly up?

No.

Mind the trip-inducing curb behind that?

Also, no.

Police say three men abandoned the fallen ATM outside the store — a 7-Eleven at 10203 New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring, Md. — and were last seen running from it about 4 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The pickup truck was later found abandoned in Hyattsville. Police think it had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5100.

