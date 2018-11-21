For the thieves, the frustrating part of taking an ATM machine from a store in northern Virginia Tuesday morning may have come after they had loaded it into their truck and, according to police, gone speeding down the road with it.

As the four thieves were swiftly making off with the cash-dispensing machine, the Prince William County police said, the device fell out of the back of the truck and landed on the roadway.

They apparently did not get it back onto the truck.

In the words of a police account, matters began a few minutes after 4 a.m. at a convenience store in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in the Woodbridge area. The truck backed through the front door, and the men got the ATM onto the truck bed and left at high speed.

It was not clear how long the ATM remained in the bed of the fast-moving truck.

In their account of the attempt to take the ATM, police also described an attempted carjacking, which also involved four men.

About 4:20 a.m., shortly after the incident at the store, four men tried to take a vehicle from a woman on a nearby street. police said. The attempt occurred in the 14300 block of Westminster Lane, they said.

The men implied they had a gun, but the woman’s husband intervened, and the men fled, according to police.

Police said they detained one man.There was no report of any charges.

The truck used to take the ATM had been stolen in the District, the police said. They said that after falling onto the roadway, the ATM was recovered. Its condition was not clear.

