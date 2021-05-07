“The ‘thin blue line’ is commonly depicted as a black and white rendition of the American flag with a blue stripe running just under the stars, with the ‘thin blue line’ itself representing the belief that the police are the only thing that stands between order and chaos,” DeWolfe said in his letter. “It has been adopted by the ‘Blue Lives Matter’ movement, which launched in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, and has been associated at times with white supremacist groups.”
DeWolfe’s letter highlighted instances in 15 jurisdictions where bailiffs, sheriffs, courtroom staff and officers testifying at hearings were seen wearing such apparel.
The public defender argued that courtroom employees were an extension of the presiding judge and allowing staff to wear items that displayed blue lines diminished the notion of impartiality, especially for Black citizens appearing in court.
“To allow these masks to be worn by courtroom staff during the hearings and trials of our clients, a large swath of them Black, denies to them the appearance that their hearing is being conducted fairly and without bias,” DeWolfe’s letter said.
Morrissey appeared to agree as he wrote that wearing logos “which may be perceived as showing bias or favoritism to a particular group of people could undermine the District Court’s mission.”
“The Judiciary must maintain itself as an unbiased and independent branch of Maryland state government,” Morrissey wrote.
The new policy took immediate effect and applied to all employees, including bailiffs, commissioners, clerks and judges, according to the memo.
