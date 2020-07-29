D.C. police made a third arrest in the killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal on July 4 in Southeast Washington, and investigators released the name of fourth man believed to be involved, officials said Wednesday.

The Capital Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 20-year-old Carlo General, of Oxon Hill, on a charge of first-degree murder while armed (premeditated), police said in a statement.

Police arrested Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast on July 9 and one day later, arrested Christian Wingfield, 22, of Maryland — both on a charge of first-degree murder while armed.

Officials said they are still searching for Marcel Gordon, 25, of Southeast who is wanted an arrest warrant for murder first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Davon was fatally shot in the Cedar Gardens area of Anacostia after a group of men began shooting in the street. The shooting happened at the end of a stop-the-violence cookout.