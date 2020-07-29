Police arrested Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast on July 9 and one day later, arrested Christian Wingfield, 22, of Maryland — both on a charge of first-degree murder while armed.
Officials said they are still searching for Marcel Gordon, 25, of Southeast who is wanted an arrest warrant for murder first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).
Davon was fatally shot in the Cedar Gardens area of Anacostia after a group of men began shooting in the street. The shooting happened at the end of a stop-the-violence cookout.