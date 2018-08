Police reported a third arrest in the death of a woman whose body was found last year in a burning car. (iStock/iStock)

A third arrest was reported Tuesday in the death of a woman whose body was found in a burning car last year, according to D.C. police.

They said Malique Lewis, 20, of Southeast, was charged with first degree murder while armed in the case.

The body of the victim, Kerrice Lewis, 23, of Hyattsville, Md., was found Dec. 28,2017 ,in the car in the 800 block of Adrian Street SE. She had been shot in that block, police said.

Previous arrests were made in the death in February and last week.