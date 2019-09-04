A third man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that broke out between rival groups who were leaving the Maryland funeral of a homicide victim.

Julius Leach, 22, of Southeast Washington, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Dodge Charger with an occupant who shot at a blue Toyota Corolla on Aug. 5 in Suitland, Md., according to police charging documents.

Leach is a member of “3rd World,” a group out of the District that has been in a long-standing feud with members of a group of people who live in the Barry Farm and Park Chester neighborhoods, charging documents said. The shooting after the funeral left Mshairi Alkebular, 24, of Southeast Washington dead.

Alkebular, according to charging documents, was affiliated with the Barry Farm-Park Chester neighborhoods engaged in the rivalry, charging documents said.

The feud erupted in gunfire as members from both groups were leaving the funeral of Eric Byrd, who was killed in an unrelated shooting on U Street in Northwest Washington on July 20.

Although the shooting after Byrd’s funeral involving some of those who had attended services, it had nothing to do with Byrd, police have said. Byrd, according to police and family, had gotten along with diverse groups of people but those people didn’t necessarily get along with one another.

As the funeral party departed the church, police said, a Charger began to follow the Corolla driven by Alkebular.

The Charger then pulled up to the Corolla in a townhouse community not far from the church when someone in the Charger fired at the Corolla, charging documents state. People in the Corolla returned fired, police said.

Leach has been charged with murder, along with two other men police allege were in the Charger: Tavone Hoes, 26, and Gregory Sam, 25. Police say Hoes shot at the Corolla.

Sam, who was driving the Charger, is a documented member of “10th Place Killas,” which has also been feuding with groups out of Barry Farm and Park Chester, according to charging documents. Hoes is also a member of “3rd World,” like Leach, charging documents state.

Hoes is in custody in the District and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, according to police and online court records. Sam is being held in the Prince George’s County detention center. A Prince George’s County District Court judge ordered Sam held without bond during a bail review hearing Wednesday.

An attorney for Hoes did not respond to a request for comment and Sam’s attorney said his client intends to plead not guilty. Online court records did not list an attorney for Leach.

